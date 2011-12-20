* Sees 2012 adjusted EPS $3.15-$3.25

By Jessica Wohl

Dec 20 CVS Caremark Corp (CVS.N) said earnings should increase next year and raised its dividend 30 percent as the drugstore and pharmacy benefits management company continues trying to show how well its combined model can work.

The company, which met with analysts in New York on Tuesday, forecast adjusted earnings per share of $3.15 to $3.25 for 2012, which would be a rise of 13 percent to 16.5 percent from the midpoint of its 2011 forecast. Analysts on average forecast $3.21 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

CVS bought Caremark, a major pharmacy benefits manager, in 2007. Since then, it has tried to quiet critics who say the $27 billion deal has not lived up to its promise and has been a drag on profitability.

As a combined entity, CVS Caremark can offer services that a stand-alone drugstore or PBM could not, Chief Executive Larry Merlo said at the beginning of the meeting with analysts.

The company's Maintenance Choice program allows patients to pick up medications at a CVS store without paying more than they would if they got the medications through the mail.

Its Pharmacy Advisor program, currently focused on diabetes, tries to help patients better adhere to their drug regimens. Next year, the program will be expanded to include certain cardiovascular conditions, asthma, depression, cancer and osteoporosis, CVS said. Other conditions, such as arthritis, will be added after that.

CVS said its board approved an increase in its dividend of about 30 percent, payable in February, bringing the quarterly payout to 16.25 cents per share from 12.5 cents. The increase comes after a nearly 43 percent dividend hike in January.

CVS also said it expects to complete the remaining $3 billion in current share repurchase authorization during 2012.

The 2012 earnings forecast excludes any potential benefit from the impasse between drugstore chain Walgreen Co WAG.N and Express Scripts Inc (ESRX.O), CVS said.

Walgreen is getting ready to exit its business with Express Scripts, a large PBM, at the end of this year as the two parties have not reached terms on a new contract. If Walgreen no longer fills roughly $5 billion in annual Express Scripts prescriptions in its stores, the change should give a boost to sales at other pharmacies, including CVS.

