Dec 21 Micron Technology (MU.O) posted quarterly revenue below expectations as weak demand for personal computers pushed down prices for its memory chips.

The company's shares fell in after-hours trading, in tandem with the rest of the tech sector, which was already hit by negative sentiment after a rare earnings miss by Oracle ORCL.O sparked new fears that corporate America may be pulling back on tech spending. [ID:nL3E7NL2IL]

Given that Micron and Oracle's results were for the quarter that ended in November, they may signal what to expect when more technology companies report after their quarters end in December.

Growth in sales of PCs, which use DRAM chips made by Micron, has slowed in recent quarters as European and U.S. consumers worried about a tough economy hold off on large purchases . Many consumers are also choos ing tablets like Apple's (AAPL.O) iPad instead of laptops.

That has helped drive prices for DRAM lower throughou t 2011 although some analysts speculate prices are stabilizing.

"These price levels are below costs and some of the weaker players are cutting capacity , " said Kevin Cassidy, an analyst at Stifel Nicolaus .

Micron, the largest U.S. maker of DRAM and NAND chips, said revenue in its fiscal first quarter, ended Dec. 1, was $2.09 billion, compared with $2.25 billion in the year-ago quarter. Analysts on average expected $2.13 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Micron reported a net loss of $187 million, or 19 cents per share, in the quarter versus net income of $155 million, or 15 cents per share, in the same quarter last year.

Shares of Micron fell 1.3 percent in extended trade after closing 4.3 percent lower at $5.54.

