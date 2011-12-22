* Shares surge up to 18 pct as analysts foresee rebound

Dec 22 Micron Technology Inc's (MU.O) shares jumped as much as 18 percent on Thursday after investors looked past limp quarterly results and focused on a potential 2012 rebound in long-stagnant memory chip demand and prices.

Micron on Wednesday posted lower-than-expected results saying flooding in Thailand -- a major production center for hard drives and the components that go in them -- had slashed demand for basic memory chips 10 to 15 percent. [ID:nN1E7BK095]

But Wall Street analysts foresee a bounceback next year as hard-drive shortages improve.

Wedbush Morgan upgraded Micron stock to "outperform" from "neutral," while Raymond James analyst Hans Mosesmann reiterated his strong "buy" position, arguing the worst of the market doldrums could be behind Micron and the company should ride fatter margins next year.

"We see more reason for optimism in FY12, as the current DRAM pricing dynamic is not sustainable; the worst of the HDD- related shortages are seemingly in the past" and higher-margin flash memory takes up a larger portion of sales, Mosesmann said. <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ Reuters Insider story on Micron results: link.reuters.com/zad75s ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

With its NAND production overtaking DRAM, Micron's valuation should become more similar to that of pure NAND companies, analysts said.

Prior to Thursday's stock surge, Micron traded at about 0.6 times its book value, reflecting tough times in the DRAM industry. But SanDisk SNDK.O, a pure-play NAND company, trades at 1.5 times book value.

Stock in Micron, the last U.S. DRAM manufacturer, soared as much as 18 percent on Thursday, and was still up 16.8 percent at $6.47 in afternoon trading on the Nasdaq.

