Dec 27 U.S. consumers spent more than $35 billion online this holiday season, up 15 percent from the same period last year, comScore Inc (SCOR.O) estimated on Tuesday.

Online spending reached $35.27 billion from Nov. 1 through Dec. 26, versus $30.59 billion during the corresponding days of the 2010 holiday season, comScore reported.

(Reporting by Alistair Barr; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)

