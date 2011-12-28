Dec 28 As the times and technology advance,
once-essential parts of our lives turn into pop cultural
relics, from transistor radios to cell phones the girth of
six-inch subs.
Now add the once ubiquitous paper U.S. savings bond, which
will no longer be sold as of Sunday, January 1. That's enough
for some folks to make a pre-New Year's Eve dash to the bank or
credit union.
Some people may be racing for traditional Series EE bonds,
so they can show their grandchildren what they look like. But
for more people, it's a chance to amass some high-yield
inflation-proof Series I Savings bonds.
Here's why: While you can buy $10,000 in I bonds today -
$5,000 each in paper and electronic form -- you can only buy
half that much come New Year's Day, when paper bonds go the way
of the dodo. (Electronic bonds will remain available through
TreasuryDirect.gov.)
True, paper bonds have a rich history that ties in to
American patriotism and gift giving in families.
"The savings bond is an old product that's been around
forever, that grandparents bought for their grandkids to put in
college funds -- so it makes a big splash when you discontinue
an investment option people are used to," says Charles L.
Sizemore, principal of Sizemore Capital Management in Dallas,
Texas and author of the Sizemore Investment Letter.
But with I bonds (which have only been around since Bill
Clinton's presidency), some say that the rush is more about
taking advantage of rates that make them a bulwark against
inflation.
"It's a great opportunity to buy I bonds," says Julie
Murphy Casserly, principal of JMC Wealth Management in Chicago.
"Just don't over expose yourself. So many people are chasing
the bond market and you have to look at the big picture, and
how bonds fit into your personal circumstances."
NO NEGATIVE YIELD
In a world where risk-free investments are hard to find, I
savings bonds are tied to the consumer price index and are
currently yielding an annual rate of 3.06 percent. That rate
changes every six months, but is high when compared to just
about any other safe investment.
And unlike Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS),
I bonds are not allowed to have a negative yield. So in a
worst-case scenario, if recession and even deflation hit, and
if there's a race to safety that puts other Treasuries in a
negative yield situation, investors would not lose money in an
I bond. (There are penalties if you cash them in before you've
held them for five years.)
I bonds are especially popular because they combine two
payment rates: a fixed rate that lasts as long as the bond
does, and an inflation rate adjusted twice annually and based
on the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U).
Together, the fixed and inflation rates create the I bond's
composite rate, which has ranged between its mathematical rock
bottom (0 percent, May 2009) and 7.49 percent (May 2000), and
sits today at 3.06 percent.
While returns on that lower end of the spectrum may look
downright anemic, they beat the sort of double-digit losses
that have dogged other investment sectors from real estate to
the stock market. Should the economy strengthen and inflation
come roaring back, the I bond investor would be protected;
yields would rise along with inflation rates; albeit with a
six-month delay.
TIPS
Though new purchase limits take effect next week, "there
are different ways to skin this cat," Sizemore says. "If you
want inflation protection, the I bond is a great investment.
But there's also the TIPS bond fund, which allows you to reach
the same objective -- inflation-adjusted bond returns."
Like I bonds, TIPS pay a predetermined yield while
adjusting the value of the bond's principal to preserve
purchasing power.
You can buy them through TreasuryDirect.gov or through a
broker, and they essentially work much like I bonds. There are
also several mutual funds that focus on TIPS.
But TIPS have drawbacks that I bonds don't. The current
yield on a five-year TIPS bond fund is negative 0.92 percent.
What's more, I bonds grow tax-deferred, while TIPS get taxed
yearly for interest and inflation adjustments.
As for other ways to get around the new I bond limits, "you
could put bonds in the name of a trust, and if the trust has
its own tax identification number, it qualifies for additional
Series I bonds," says Travis W. Freeman, a certified financial
planner with Four Seasons Wealth Management in Creve Coeur,
Missouri. And if you own a business -- a C corp, S corp or an
LLC -- those could qualify for additional bonds as well.
All told, a husband and wife could buy a combined $50,000
in Series I bonds if they have two trusts and a business to
work with and they act fast, Freeman says. Though that changes
to $25,000 in 2012, that still leaves plenty of room for such
investors to buy bonds.
"The bigger question is the appropriateness of I bonds" in
a portfolio, Freeman says. Because of the 0 percent fixed rate,
which isn't scheduled to go up any time soon, "you're on the
investment treadmill, working very hard but staying in the same
place. It's great for principal protection, but not for
growth."
I BOND FRENZY
For that reason, many financial advisers recommend using
caution before going on any I bond frenzy. If you don't own any
bonds, some post-holiday purchasing may be in order. But it's
another thing to sink large chunks of cash into paper bonds
just because they're going away.
Typically, I bond purchases to take advantage of 2011's
$10,000 limit will make sense for two groups of people: those
who need a place to stash money safely for up to five years,
and retirees looking for principal protection to keep pace with
rising costs in food and health care.
Freeman says that if you divide retiree portfolios into
three "buckets" -- one each for short-term, mid-term and
long-term funds -- I bonds could compose up to 20 percent of
the middle bucket.
The Treasury Department states that it's lowering the
limits because U.S. bonds are meant for smaller investors. A
$60,000 annual limit applied between 2003 and 2007 for I and EE
bonds.
Meanwhile, there are also other ways to indulge in bond
nostalgia that won't cost you a dime.
The U.S. Treasury has mounted an interactive timeline, "The
History of U.S. Savings Bonds," at the TreasuryDirect website.
It includes War Bonds posters, bond specimens bearing the
likenesses of President Franklin D. Roosevelt and Helen Keller
-- and of course, specimens of the first Series I bonds, issued
in 1998.
The author is a Reuters contributor. The opinions expressed
are his own.
(Editing by Jilian Mincer and Linda Stern)