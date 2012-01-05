* Posts 23 cts EPS versus expectations for 16 cents

* Net sales up 33 pct over year ago

* Says Latin American seed growth lifts results

* Strong U.S. spring planting orders noted

* Shares rise 4.3 percent

(Adds details)

By Carey Gillam

Jan 5 Global agribusiness company Monsanto Co (MON.N) posted a higher-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday, driven primarily by expanding business in Brazil and Argentina and strong U.S. seed orders for spring planting.

Monsanto also announced 14 areas of advancement in its research and development platforms, noting progress in corn, soy, cotton, wheat and canola.

Shares rose 4.3 percent on the results, which came in above the company's raised guidance offered last month.

Monsanto, the world's largest seed company, said net income for the first quarter ended November 30 totaled $126 million, up from $9 million a year before, while earnings per share came in at 23 cents, versus 2 cents a year earlier. Analysts had expected 16 cents per share.

The first quarter is typically the weakest for Monsanto, coming at the end of fall harvest and before spring planting gets under way. But the growing corn business in Latin America is giving the quarterly results a boost, Monsanto officials said.

Monsanto said it sees Brazil as a rapidly evolving opportunity for its biotech corn seed and trait adoption there moves more rapidly than in the United States. As well, business in Argentina is expanding at a face pace.

Total sales of Monsanto's specialized corn, soybean, cotton seeds and productivity products rose 33 percent to $2.4 billion in the quarter. Corn seeds and genetic traits sales jumped 46 percent to $895 million.

"We've seen a strong start to the year, with real growth in Latin America and early orders in the United States that underscore our sustained momentum carrying into 2012," said Monsanto Chairman Hugh Grant in a statement.

Monsanto said the pace of U.S. seed orders are ahead of where they were a year ago at this time. That comes despite concerns raised last year about the efficacy of Monsanto's corn seed product engineered to resist rootworm.

An increase in customer prepayments ahead of the U.S. spring selling season helped lift free cash flow to $856 million, up from $500 million a year ago.

The company affirmed its guidance of free cash flow for fiscal year 2012 in the range of $1.3 billion to $1.5 billion, reflecting an investment of $600 to $700 million in capital expenditures.

And Monsanto said it expected full-year results for 2012 should come in at the high end of its guidance for $3.39 to $3.44 earnings per share, reflecting 15-16 percent year-over-year growth.

(Reporting by Carey Gillam in Kansas City; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick, Dave Zimmerman) ((carey.gillam@thomsonreuters.com; +1 913 663 2658; Reuters Messaging: carey.gillam.reuters.com@reuters.net) Keywords: MONSANTO/

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.