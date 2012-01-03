Jan 3 Coach America Holdings Inc, which said it is the largest U.S. tour and charter bus operator, filed on Tuesday for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

The Dallas-based company and 48 affiliates filed for protection from creditors with the U.S. bankruptcy court in Wilmington, Delaware, court records show.

Coach America operates more than 3,000 vehicles, including 1,623 full-size motor coaches and 902 vans, under brands such as Gray Line and American Coach Lines. The company's main equity sponsor is Fenway Partners.

In a court filing, Coach America's board of directors has authorized the sale of some company assets, and the hiring of Alvarez & Marsal North America LLC to advise on a restructuring.

