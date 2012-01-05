Jan 5 Clorox Co (CLX.N) said on Thursday that two recent acquisitions will slightly crimp 2012 profit but should not impact its plans for dividends or share repurchases.

The bleach maker said it bought Aplicare Inc and HealthLink, which provide infection control products to the healthcare industry, during the last week of December. It spent about $80 million to $90 million for both companies, subject to post-closing adjustments, with the deals funded through cash and commercial paper borrowing, Clorox said.

The acquisitions come as Clorox sees rapid growth in the use of infection control products as providers try to prevent healthcare-associated infections, Chairman and Chief Executive Don Knauss said in a statement.

Meriden, Connecticut-based Aplicare makes products to help prevent skin infection from needles or surgery, while Jacksonville, Florida-based HealthLink bundles products including antimicrobial hand soap together for use by doctors' offices and other health care facilities, Clorox said.

The sales of Aplicare and HealthLink combined represent more than 1 percent of Clorox's annual sales on an ongoing basis, Clorox said. In fiscal 2011, Clorox's net sales totaled $5.231 billion.

