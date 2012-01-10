* Q2 profit falls 88 pct to $100 mln, revenue up 17 pct

Jan 10 U.S. agribusiness Cargill Inc's [CARG.UL] quarterly earnings fell sharply, hurt by losses in its asset management business caused by stress from the global financial markets.

Minneapolis-based Cargill, one of the world's largest privately held corporations, on Tuesday reported $100 million in earnings from continuing operations for the quarter ended Nov. 30, down 88 percent from $832 million a year earlier.

Revenues rose 17 percent to $33.3 billion from $28.5 billion.

"The second quarter was significantly below expectations, especially in contrast to last year when we posted our strongest quarter ever," Cargill Chief Executive Greg Page said in a statement.

"Our food ingredients and agriculture services businesses generated solid earnings. At the same time, our commodity-based trading and asset management businesses faced significant challenges," Page said.

Page said Cargill is actively working to reduce its costs and simplify its work processes.

Cargill, a leading U.S. grain exporter, food processor, energy trader and biofuels producer, said in December it was cutting 2,000 employees, or 1.5 percent of its workforce in 66 countries during the first half of 2012, citing a weak global economy.

Results fell in all five basic business units for the quarter.

Hardest hit was Cargill's risk management and financial segment due to losses in its asset management business given investments made in equity markets and distressed assets, the company said.

"We were negatively affected by the stress in world financial markets, particularly with what was happening in October," Cargill spokeswoman Lisa Clemens told Reuters.

"It was a period when the markets were gyrating up and down sharply -- coming from the debt crisis, from the exposure risk carried by the European banks, worries where the fallout would come. All of that made a difficult period for that business," she said.

Cargill's food ingredients and agriculture services businesses had the strongest results. Its food ingredient business nearly matched year-ago record performance but Cargill's meat unit was hurt by a smaller U.S. fed cattle supply, which pressured beef margins.

Cargill results were also hurt by the recall last August of 36 million pounds of turkey, the third-largest meat recall in U.S. history, and the related shutdown of its Springdale-Arkansas plant during the quarter. The plant reopened on December 19.

