DETROIT Jan 11 Ford Motor Co (F.N) said on Wednesday that 85 percent of its vehicles worldwide will be built on nine underpinning platforms by 2013

Ford's marketing and sales chief, Jim Farley, said the move is part of the "One Ford" plan to simplify the company's global engineering and manufacturing system. The One Ford plan has been a mantra for the automaker since Alan Mulally became chief executive in 2006.

There will be no fewer products or models, Farley said.

"This is a commercial decision to accelerate the complexity reduction of our lineup. One Ford is accelerating. The plan is dynamic and the Ford team has seen the value in simplifying, and because of that Derrick (Kuzak) and his team and the purchasing and manufacturing team have committed to accelerating that process."

Derrick Kuzak is Ford's product development chief.

Farley declined to say which two platforms will no longer be part of the goal of 85 percent shared vehicle architecture, or if one or two platforms were going to be eliminated or de-emphasized.

"We are not being specific yet, but we wanted to make sure

(to announce it) as soon as we knew," Farley told reporters. He said there is "no individual date" on when this decision was made but that it was part of an ongoing process in product and marketing development.

Farley was speaking at an Automotive News conference in Detroit.

Before Mulally got to Ford, the automaker had a complex array of different versions of models depending on where in the world the vehicles were sold. Ford has accomplished cost savings in design, engineering and manufacturing and even marketing by sharing platforms, Farley said.

Mulally led Ford to cut most of its brands to concentrate globally on only the Ford brand. Other brands that have since been sold or shut include Volvo, Jaguar, Land Rover, Aston-Martin and the mass-market Mercury.

Ford's Lincoln brand is sold only in North America. Farley said on Wednesday -- as Mulally said earlier this week -- that Lincoln needs to develop its North American market before the automaker can expand it to other regions.

