Jan 12 American Honda Motor Co won a legal victory as a U.S. appeals court said a nationwide lawsuit over a brake system used in some Acura vehicles should not have been certified as a class-action.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said a lower court erred in concluding that California law should apply to a nationwide class of consumers who bought or leased Acura RL vehicles equipped with the system between Aug. 17, 2005 and Dec. 16, 2008.

It also said the lower court wrongly found that all consumers who bought or leased the vehicles could be presumed to have relied on misleading advertising by American Honda, which is part of Japan's Honda Motor Co Ltd (7267.T).

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)

