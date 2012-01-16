* Shares rise 5.8 pct to more than 2-month high

MEXICO CITY, Jan 16 Shares in Mexican conglomerate Alfa (ALFAA.MX) jumped to a more than two-month intraday high on Monday as investors welcomed its decision to list its petrochemical unit Alpek.

The shares of Monterrey-based Alfa, which also has autoparts and food units - rose nearly 5.8 percent to 166.50 pesos, on track for its biggest one-day gain since August.

The company said on Friday after market close it wanted to list Alpek on local markets and possibly abroad. [ID:nN1E80C078]

Alpek revenues have fueled Alfa's best performing quarters, helped by higher U.S. demand for PET - a resin of the polyester family used in synthetic fibers - combined with high demand from China for caprolactam, a precursor to nylon.

Investors saw talk of an offer as a signal the company could be expanding its operations and boosting profits.

"The perspectives for the company are much better," said Gerardo Roman, head of stock trading at brokerage Actinver in Mexico City. "The reason they want to attract more capital is becasue I imagine that they have projects they want to do, they want to invest in other things or buy up companies."

