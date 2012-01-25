* Revenue rose 8 pct to $8.4 bln

Jan 25 Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL.N) reported a higher quarterly profit on Wednesday as fare increases helped offset a 20 percent rise fuel prices.

Net income came to $425 million, or 50 cents a share, in the fourth quarter, compared with $19 million, or 2 cents a share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 8 percent to $8.4 billion. Passenger revenue per available seat mile rose 12 percent.

Aircraft fuel expenses jumped 5 percent. Delta consumed less fuel in the quarter, but average fuel prices shot up about 20 percent.

