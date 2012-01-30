Jan 30 U.S. safety regulators have upgraded an investigation into almost 387,000 Jeep Liberty sport utility vehicles for potential inadvertent airbag deployment, increasing the possibility of a recall.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said it was upgrading its investigation of the 386,873 Chrysler SUVs to an engineering analysis, which is a step in a process that could lead to a recall if regulators determine a safety issue needs to be addressed by a manufacturer.

NHTSA said it had identified 87 reports of inadvertent driver or passenger front airbag deployment, resulting in 50 alleged injuries, including burns, cuts and bruises to the upper body, according to documents filed online.

Forty-two of the 87 incidents involved the driver front airbag deploying without a crash, occurring at vehicle startup and while driving on the road, according to NHTSA. The remaining 45 involved both the driver and passenger front airbags.

Some drivers noted that the airbag warning light had illuminated just prior to airbag deployment, while others did not observe one, NHTSA said.

An inspection conducted by Chrysler indicates an internal electronic chip that controls airbag deployment failed, possibly due to a voltage spike. The automaker, which is controlled by Fiat FIA.MI, is in the process of identifying root causes, NHTSA said.

NHTSA initially opened a probe into the Jeep SUVs in September after receiving seven consumer complaints. [ID:nS1E78Q0SL]

A Chrysler spokesman said the U.S. automaker was cooperating with the investigation.

In separate documents, NHTSA said Mazda Motor Corp (7261.T) was recalling more than 52,000 Tribute SUVs for potential brake fluid leaks that could lead to a fire.

Mazda is notifying owners this week of 52,390 Tributes from model years 2001 and 2002 about the potential brake fluid leaks that could come into contact with the anti-lock brake system module wiring harness, according to documents NHTSA.

In the case of a leak, corrosion could develop and lead to melting, smoking or a fire, according NHTSA.

The affected vehicles were built at Ford Motor Co's (F.N) Kansas City Assembly Plant in Missouri, according to NHTSA. Until the repairs are made, owners are being told to park their vehicles outside, according to NHTSA.

(Reporting by Ben Klayman in Detroit; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

((benjamin.klayman@thomsonreuters.com)(+1 313 416 4071)(Reuters Messaging: ben.klayman.reuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: JEEP/NHTSA

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.