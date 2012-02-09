(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are his own.)

By Jeffrey Goldfarb

NEW YORK, Feb 8 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Diamond Foods DMND.O has been reduced to an injured crawl after it tried to run before walking. The salty snacks purveyor came clean after the market closed on Wednesday about $80 million of bad accounting and replaced its chief executive and chief financial officer. The shares tanked another 40 percent, to under $16, in after-hours trading, and its hope of buying Pringles looks all but dead. It's a cautionary tale of how hard it is to go from private and small to public and big. But that's not the only lesson.

Four months ago, Breakingviews pointed to some oddities in Diamond's financials, including dubious-sounding "momentum payments" to walnut growers. The company brushed off the inquiries. So did most investors: Diamond shares were trading at over $90 apiece at the time.

As it turns out, Diamond had overstretched. The misstatements now identified by the company's audit committee suggest the onetime walnut cooperative wasn't ready for the governance big time. After going public in 2005, Diamond bought popcorn maker Pop Secret in 2008 and then Kettle Chips in 2010. Before long, it set its sights more globally, pursuing a plan to buy Pringles from Procter & Gamble (PG.N) for $2.4 billion. That deal has been on hold and now looks virtually unsalveagable.

Inexperience also showed in the way Diamond initially treated doubters. Short sellers piled into the stock when walnut growers raised concerns about the payments they were receiving. These financial skeptics were dismissed, though word eventually filtered up to the audit committee, which launched its accounting probe last November. A sounder strategy might have been to engage with the shorts -- or at least with perplexed growers -- sooner. (Though to be fair, there aren't many public companies that have shown a willingness to do that).

The persistence of skeptics serves as a stark reminder in the post-Enron era that accounting can still catch a company out. It's all well and good that Diamond Chief Executive Michael Mendes gained the trust of sell-side analysts, many of whom stood behind him even after the irregular payments were brought to their attention. Even on Wednesday, none of the 13 analysts Thomson One records as following the company rated the company's stock any worse than a "hold".

The end of that cozy relationship with Wall Street may even bring a silver lining. It's a numbers game, and the analysts who went nuts for Diamond's story hopefully won't be so easily persuaded again by other too-good-to-be-true tales.

<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

SIGN UP FOR BREAKINGVIEWS EMAIL ALERTS:

www.breakingviews.com/TOPNewsSubscription

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

CONTEXT NEWS

-- Diamond Foods said on Feb. 8 that its audit committee had concluded that payments to walnut growers were not accounted for in the correct periods and that the company would need to restate its financial results. The company also replaced Chief Executive Michael Mendes and Chief Financial Officer Steven Neil.

-- Diamond shares declined over 40 percent in after-hours trading.

-- The company said its audit committee found that a "continuity" payment of $20 million made to growers in August 2010 and a "momentum" payment of $60 mln made to growers in September 2011 were not accounted for in the correct periods. The committee further said it identified "material weaknesses" in Diamond's internal controls.

-- Board member Rick Wolford will become acting CEO and Michael Murphy, of Alix Partners, will become acting CFO.

-- Reuters: Diamond removes CEO, CFO after nut payment probe [ID:nL4E8D89EO]

-- Diamond statement: link.reuters.com/fah56s

RELATED COLUMNS

Mixed nuts [ID:nS1E78P1AZ]

Nuts to soup [Id:nN1E7AS1AR]

Sweet nutcracker [ID:nN1E7A21NQ]

-- For previous columns by the author, Reuters customers can click on [GOLDFARB/]

(Editing by Richard Beales and Emily Plucinak)

((jeffrey.goldfarb@thomsonreuters.com)) Keywords: BREAKINGVIEWS DIAMONDFOODS/

(C) Reuters 2012 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.