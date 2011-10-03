Oct 4
ALL TIMES IN EDT/GMT
----------------------------------------------------------
0900/1300: Federal Reserve Governor Sarah Raskin, delivers
a speech in Columbia, Md. titled, "Policy Opportunities and
Challenges in Crafting a Foreclosure Response."
1000/1400: Congressional Joint Economic Committee hearing
on "The Economic Outlook." Federal Reserve Chairman Ben
Bernanke testifies.
1000/1400: The Commerce Dept. issues Factory Orders for
August.
1130/1530: The Treasury Dept. holds weekly sale of 4-week
bills.
1630/2030: The American Petroleum Institute issues weekly
national petroleum report.
----------------------------------------------------------
