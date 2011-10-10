Oct 11

ALL TIMES IN EDT/GMT

----------------------------------------------------------

1100/1500: The USDA releases weekly U.S. export inspections for grains, oilseeds.

1100/1500: The Treasury Dept. announces weekly sale of 4-week bills.

1130/1530: The Treasury Dept weekly sale of 3-, 6-month bills.

1300/1700: The Treasury Dept. sells 3-year notes.

1430/1830: The Financial Stability Oversight Council meets to discuss proposed rulemaking and guidance on the authority to require supervision and regulation of certain nonbank financial companies.

1600/2000: The USDA issues weekly Crop Progress report.

----------------------------------------------------------

DIARY - Federal Reserve Events [FED/DIARY]

U.S. Indicators [ECI/US]