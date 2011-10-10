Oct 11
ALL TIMES IN EDT/GMT
----------------------------------------------------------
1100/1500: The USDA releases weekly U.S. export inspections
for grains, oilseeds.
1100/1500: The Treasury Dept. announces weekly sale of
4-week bills.
1130/1530: The Treasury Dept weekly sale of 3-, 6-month
bills.
1300/1700: The Treasury Dept. sells 3-year notes.
1430/1830: The Financial Stability Oversight Council meets
to discuss proposed rulemaking and guidance on the authority to
require supervision and regulation of certain nonbank financial
companies.
1600/2000: The USDA issues weekly Crop Progress report.
----------------------------------------------------------
DIARY - Federal Reserve Events [FED/DIARY]
U.S. Indicators [ECI/US]