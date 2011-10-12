Oct 13
ALL TIMES IN EDT/GMT
----------------------------------------------------------
0830/1230: The Labor Dept. issues weekly Jobless Claims.
0830/1230: The Commerce Dept. issues Intenational Trade for
August.
0830/1230: The Manufacturers Alliance/MAPI issues issues
quarterly Business Outlook Survey.
Time to be announced: President Barack Obama and South
Korean President Lee Myung-bak hold a joint press conference.
1000/1400: Freddie Mac issues weekly U.S. mortgage rates.
1030/1430: EIA issues weekly U.S. underground natural gas
stocks.
1100/1500: The Energy Information Administration issues
weekly petroleum stocks and output data.
1100/1500: The Treasury Dept. makes weekly announcement of
3- and 6-month bill sale offerings.
1300/1700: The Treasury Dept. sells 30-year bonds.
1600/2000: The USDA issues weekly world cotton price.
----------------------------------------------------------
DIARY - Federal Reserve Events [FED/DIARY]
U.S. Indicators [ECI/US]