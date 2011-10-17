Oct 18

ALL TIMES IN EDT/GMT

0830/1230: The Labor Dept. issues Producer Price Index for September.

0900/1300: The Treasury Dept. issues monthly Treasury International Capital data.

1000/1500: Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner testifies before a Senate Small Business and Entrepreneurship Committee hearing on "The Small Business Jobs Act of 2010, One Year Later."

1000/1400: The National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo issues October housing market index.

1130/1530: The Treasury Dept. holds weekly sale of 4-week bills; and sells 52-week bills.

1315/1715: Boston - Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke speaks on "The Effects of the Great Recession on Central Bank Doctrine and Practice" before a Boston Federal Reserve Bank conference.

1600/2000: The American Petroleum Institute issues weekly national petroleum report.

