Oct 19

ALL TIMES IN EDT/GMT

0830/1230: The Commerce Dept. issues Housing Starts for September.

0830/1230: The Labor Dept. issues Consumer Price Index and Real Earnings for September.

0830/1230: The USDA issues weekly world rice price.

1030/1430: The Energy Information Administration issues weekly petroleum stocks and output data.

1400/1800: The Federal Reserve issues Beige Book of Current Economic Conditions.

1500/1900: The USDA issues Livestock and Poultry: World Markets and Trade.

