Oct 26

ALL TIMES IN EDT/GMT

----------------------------------------------------------

0830/1230: The Commerce Dept. issues Durable Goods Orders for September.

0830/1230: The USDA issues weekly world rice price.

1000/1400: The Securities and Exchange Commission will consider whether to adopt a rule requiring advisers to hedge funds and other private funds to report information for use by the Financial Stability Oversight Council in monitoring risk to the U.S. financial system.

1000/1400: The Commerce Dept. issues New Home Sales for September.

1030/1430: The Energy Information Administration issues weekly petroleum stocks and output data.

1300/1700: The Treasury Dept. sells 5-year notes.

----------------------------------------------------------

