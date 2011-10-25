DIARY-Top Economic Events to March 28
Oct 26
ALL TIMES IN EDT/GMT
0830/1230: The Commerce Dept. issues Durable Goods Orders for September.
0830/1230: The USDA issues weekly world rice price.
1000/1400: The Securities and Exchange Commission will consider whether to adopt a rule requiring advisers to hedge funds and other private funds to report information for use by the Financial Stability Oversight Council in monitoring risk to the U.S. financial system.
1000/1400: The Commerce Dept. issues New Home Sales for September.
1030/1430: The Energy Information Administration issues weekly petroleum stocks and output data.
1300/1700: The Treasury Dept. sells 5-year notes.
