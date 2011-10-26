Oct 27
ALL TIMES IN EDT/GMT
----------------------------------------------------------
0830/1230: Commerce Dept. issues first estimate of
third-quarter Gross Domestic Product
0830/1230: The Labor Dept. issues weekly Jobless Claims.
0830/1230: The USDA releases weekly Export Sales.
1000/1400: Freddie Mac issues weekly U.S. mortgage rates.
1000/1400: The National Association of Realtors issues
Pending Home Sales for September.
1030/1430: EIA issues weekly U.S. underground natural gas
stocks.
1100/1500: The Treasury Dept. makes weekly announcement of
3- and 6-month bill sale offerings.
1300/1700: The Treasury Dept. sells 7-year notes.
1600/2000: The USDA issues weekly world cotton price.
