Nov 2
ALL TIMES IN EDT/GMT
----------------------------------------------------------
0900/1300: Treasury Dept. announces 3- and 10-year notes,
30-year bond sales.
1000/1400: Treasury Assistant Secretary for Financial
Markets Mary Miller and Treasury Deputy Assistant Secretary for
Federal Finance Matthew Rutherford hold news briefing on
quarterly refunding plans.
1000/1400: Senior Adviser to the Treasury Secretary on the
CFPB Raj Date testifies before a House Financial Services
Subcommittee on the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.
1000/1400: The Commerce Dept. issues Q3 Housing Vacancies.
1030/1430: The Energy Information Administration issues
weekly petroleum stocks and output data.
1230/1630: The Federal Reserve is expected to release a
statement after a two-day policy meeting.
1415/1815: Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke holds
media briefing following the Federal Open Market Committee
meeting.
----------------------------------------------------------
DIARY - Federal Reserve Events [FED/DIARY]
U.S. Indicators [ECI/US]