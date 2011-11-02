HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on Feb. 9 at 10:35 A.M. EST/1535 GMT
Feb 9 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday:
Nov 3
ALL TIMES IN EDT/GMT
----------------------------------------------------------
0830/1230: The Labor Dept. issues weekly Jobless Claims; and first estimate of third-quarter Nonfarm Productivity.
0830/1230: The USDA releases weekly Export Sales.
1000/1400: The Commerce Dept. issues Factory Orders for September.
1000/1400: Freddie Mac issues weekly U.S. mortgage rates.
1030/1430: The EIA issues weekly U.S. underground natural gas stocks.
1100/1500: The Treasury Dept. makes weekly announcement of 3- and 6-month bill sale offerings.
1600/2000: The USDA issues weekly world cotton price.
----------------------------------------------------------
MEXICO CITY, Feb 9 The initial public offering for Mexico's Jose Cuervo raised more than $900 million, the company said on Thursday, as the world's biggest tequila maker launched the first IPO in the country since Donald Trump won the U.S. presidency in November.
CAIRO, Feb 9 The Egyptian pound strengthened at banks as foreign investor confidence picked up and backlogs of U.S. dollar orders to finance imports eased, bankers and economists told Reuters on Thursday.