FOREX-Yen holds gains, European political risks generate safe-haven demand
* French political woes hit euro, other EU election risks weigh
Nov 4
ALL TIMES IN EDT/GMT
----------------------------------------------------------
0830/1230: The Labor Dept. issues Employment Situation for October.
0930/1330: Assistant Treasury Secretary for Financial Markets Mary Miller addresses an American Bar Association Banking Law meeting..
1300/1700: Federal Reserve Governor Daniel Tarullo speaks on "The International Agenda for Financial Regulation" before an American Bar Association Banking Law meeting.
----------------------------------------------------------
DIARY - Federal Reserve Events [FED/DIARY]
U.S. Indicators [ECI/US]
* Oil recovers as markets torn between OPEC cut, U.S. supply rise