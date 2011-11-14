Nov 15
ALL TIMES IN EST/GMT
0830/1330: The Labor Dept. issues Producer Price Index for
October.
0830/1330: The Commerce Dept. issues Retail Sales for
October.
1000/1500: The Commerce Dept. issues Business Inventories
for September.
1000/1500: Federal Housing Finance Agency Acting Director
Edward DeMarco testifies to the Senate Banking Committee.
1130/1630: The Treasury Dept. holds weekly sale of 4-week
bills.
1430/1930: The Senate Commerce Committee holds nomination
hearings for Jon Leibowitz to remain head of the Federal Trade
Commission and for Maureen Ohlhausen to become a commissioner.
1630/2130 The American Petroleum Institute issues weekly
national petroleum report.
