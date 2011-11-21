Nov 22
ALL TIMES IN EST/GMT
----------------------------------------------------------
0830/1330: The Commerce Dept. issues second estimate of
third-quarter Gross Domestic Product and first estimate of
third-quarter Corporate Profits
1000/1500: The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. to releases
its quarterly update on the state of the banking industry.
1130/1630: The Treasury Dept. holds weekly sale of 4-week
bills
1300/1800: The Treasury Dept. sells 5-year notes.
1500/2000: The USDA issues monthly Cold Storage.
1630/2130: The American Petroleum Institute issues weekly
petroleum stocks and output data.
----------------------------------------------------------
