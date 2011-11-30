Brazil's Vale plans to reopen 2026 issue, redeem 2018 bonds
SAO PAULO, Feb 6 Vale SA plans to reopen a 2026 bond issue and use the proceeds to redeem bonds maturing in March 2018, the Brazilian miner said in a Monday securities filing.
Dec 1
ALL TIMES IN EST/GMT
----------------------------------------------------------
0800/1300: Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner speaks before an Office of Financial Research Financial Stability Oversight Council conference.
0830/1330: The Labor Dept. issues weekly Jobless Claims.
0830/1330: The USDA releases weekly Export Sales.
1000/1500: The Commerce Dept. issues Construction Spending for October.
1000/1500: Freddie Mac issues weekly U.S. mortgage rates.
1000/1500: Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Mary Schapiro and Commodity Futures Trading Commission Chairman Gary Gensler testify at Senate Agriculture Committee hearing on financial regulatory reform.
1000/1500: Treasury Undersecretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence David Cohen testifies before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on "U.S. Strategic Objectives Toward Iran."
1030/1530: EIA issues weekly U.S. underground natural gas stocks.
1100/1600: The Treasury Dept. weekly announcement of 3- and 6-month bill sale offerings.
1600/2100: The USDA issues weekly world cotton price.
----------------------------------------------------------
* Aphria Inc - underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a "bought deal" basis, 10 million common shares of company
* IHS Markit Ltd says intends to offer $500 million in aggregate principal amount of senior notes