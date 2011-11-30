Dec 1

ALL TIMES IN EST/GMT

----------------------------------------------------------

0800/1300: Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner speaks before an Office of Financial Research Financial Stability Oversight Council conference.

0830/1330: The Labor Dept. issues weekly Jobless Claims.

0830/1330: The USDA releases weekly Export Sales.

1000/1500: The Commerce Dept. issues Construction Spending for October.

1000/1500: Freddie Mac issues weekly U.S. mortgage rates.

1000/1500: Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Mary Schapiro and Commodity Futures Trading Commission Chairman Gary Gensler testify at Senate Agriculture Committee hearing on financial regulatory reform.

1000/1500: Treasury Undersecretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence David Cohen testifies before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on "U.S. Strategic Objectives Toward Iran."

1030/1530: EIA issues weekly U.S. underground natural gas stocks.

1100/1600: The Treasury Dept. weekly announcement of 3- and 6-month bill sale offerings.

1600/2100: The USDA issues weekly world cotton price.

----------------------------------------------------------

