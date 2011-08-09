BRIEF-FB Financial Corporation to acquire Clayton Bank and American City Bank
* FB Financial Corporation to acquire Clayton Bank and American City Bank, the wholly-owned bank subsidiaries of Clayton Hc Inc.
NAIROBI Aug 9 Kenya's Diamond Trust Bank said on Tuesday its pretax profit jumped 21 percent to 2.06 billion shillings($22 million)in the first half of this year. ($1 = 93.450 Kenyan Shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Yara Bayoumy)
* Richard Lashley appointed to banc of california board of directors
* Gabelli Funds Llc reports a 6.02 percent stake in Columbia Pipeline Partners LP as of February 7, 2017