(The following statement was released by the rating agency.)

Aug 8 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BBB-' rating to Banco Santander ( SANB11.SA ) (Brasil) S.A.'s $1.2 billion senior unsecured notes due 2014 issued in March 2011. The rating on the notes is the same as the counterparty credit rating on Banco Santander (Brasil), which reflects our view that the notes will rank pari passu with other senior unsecured debt and that they will be the bank's direct, unsecured, unsubordinated, and unconditional obligations. The proceeds will be used for general banking purposes. The ratings on Banco Santander (Brasil) (BBB-/Positive/A-3) reflect the bank's important position in the competitive Brazilian banking industry, well-diversified business lines, and its strategic importance to its Spain-based parent Banco Santander S.A. (AA/Negative/A-1+). As long as the Banco Santander's group status remains unchanged, we expect the rating on its core subsidiary, Banco Santander (Brasil), to move in tandem with the foreign currency rating on Federative Republic of Brazil. RELATED RESEARCH

RATINGS LIST Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. Corporate credit rating BBB-/Positive/A-3 New Rating $1.2B sr unsec notes due March 2014 BBB-

