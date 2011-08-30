BISMARCK, N.D. Aug 30 The U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to ease policy further earlier this month is inconsistent with its stated goals on inflation and unemployment, a top Federal Reserve official said on Tuesday.

Compared with last November, when the Fed last embarked on new monetary stimulus, the U.S. economy had improved in August on both the inflation and the unemployment fronts, and yet the Fed's policy-setting committee eased policy, Minneapolis Fed President Narayana Kocherlakota said.

Kocherlakota dissented on the Fed's decision to keep rates near zero for at least two more years.

"That inconsistency does suggest that there is a gap between our communication and the committee's actions," he said in a media briefing following a speech before the National Association of State Treasurers in the state capital of Bismarck. "There is a disconnect at the commitment we have made about keeping inflation at 2 percent or a bit under, and the actions the Federal Open Market Committee took in August."

(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((ann.saphir@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +1-312-408-8592; Reuters Messaging: ann.saphir.reuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: USA FED/KOCHERLAKOTA DISCONNECT

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.