WASHINGTON, Sept 9 International Monetary Fund staff are concerned that the IMF's resources may prove sorely lacking if global financial conditions worsen and more countries turn to the lender for financial rescues.

In an internal document obtained by Reuters on Friday, IMF staff said the Fund had about $390 billion it could comfortably commit to lending without putting its balance sheet at risk.

However, in a worst-case scenario, the IMF staff warned the Fund could face a situation in which it would need to lend out about $840 billion, a figure more than one-quarter above the roughly $640 billion staff had estimated in a worst-case outlook in June.

The new figure reflects increased worries about the global economy, stemming in part from the difficulty Europe is having putting its debt crisis to rest. The document said upcoming IMF reports would highlight a "marked increase in the risks to financial stability."

In a less-worrisome scenario in which policymakers act quickly to get a handle on the escalating debt crisis, IMF staff see a more manageable funding need of about $360 billion, which current resources could cover.

(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((lesley.wroughton@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +1-202-898-8317; Reuters Messaging: lesley.wroughton.reuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: IMF FUNDING/

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.