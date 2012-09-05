UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
NEW YORK, Sept 5 Redbook Research on Wednesday released the following seasonally adjusted weekly data on U.S. chain store sales: Year-over-year: Week (w/e 09/01/2012) 2.5 pct Year-over-year:Month (Sept 2012 vs Sept 2011) 2.5 pct Month-over-month: (Sept 2012 vs Aug 2012) 1.7 pct
The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index is a sales-weighted index of year-over-year same-store sales growth in a sample of large U.S. general merchandise retailers representing about 9,000 stores.
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources