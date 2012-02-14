NEWARK, Del Feb 14 A top U.S. Federal Reserve official said on Tuesday there is an "extraordinary" amount of pressure on the world's central banks, from Japan to Europe to the United States, to take action beyond keeping interest rates low.

But expanding the banks' balance sheets with purchases of longer-term securities amounts to using monetary policy as a "crutch" and leaving the various economies open to longer-term problems, said Philadelphia Fed President Charles Plosser.

