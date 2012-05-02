NEW YORK May 2 Applications for U.S. home mortgages edged up last week, boosted by stronger demand for purchases for the second week in a row, an industry group said on Wednesday.

The Mortgage Bankers Association said its seasonally adjusted index of mortgage application activity, which includes both refinancing and home purchase demand, rose 0.1 percent in the week ended April 27.

The MBA's seasonally adjusted index of loan requests for home purchases gained 2.9 percent, but the gauge of refinancing applications slipped 0.7 percent. <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

For a graphic on U.S. mortgage data see: link.reuters.com/guv37s ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

The refinance share of total mortgage activity eased to 72.6 percent of applications from 73.4 percent the previous week.

Fixed 30-year mortgage rates averaged 4.05 percent in the week, up 1 basis point from 4.04 percent.

The survey covers over 75 percent of U.S. retail residential mortgage applications, according to the MBA.

(Reporting By Leah Schnurr; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((leah.schnurr@thomsonreuters.com)(+1 646-223-6026)(Reuters Messaging: leah.schnurr.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: USA ECONOMY/MORTGAGES

(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.