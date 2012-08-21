Aug 21 The International Council of Shopping Centers and Goldman Sachs on Tuesday released the following seasonally adjusted weekly data on U.S. chain store retail sales. WEEK ENDING INDEX 1977=100 YEAR/YEAR CHANGE WEEKLY CHANGE

(percent) (percent) Aug 18 535.9 3.1 -1.5 Aug 11 544.0 3.6 -0.3 Aug 4 545.5 2.4 0.0 July 28 545.3 1.8 -1.7

ICSC Research said it expects August same-store sales to rise between 1.0 and 1.5 percentt.

The ICSC weekly U.S. retail chain store sales index is a joint publication between ICSC and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. It measures nominal same-store sales, excluding restaurant and vehicle demand, and represents about 75 retail chain stores.