NEW YORK Aug 21Redbook Research on Tuesday released the following seasonally adjusted weekly data on U.S. chain store sales: Year-over-year: Week (w/e 8/18/2012) +1.9 pct Year-over-year:Month (Aug 2012 vs Aug 2011) +1.9 pct

Month-over-month: (Aug 2012 vs July 2012) -0.3 pct

The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index is a sales-weighted index of year-over-year same-store sales growth in a sample of large U.S. general merchandise retailers representing about 9,000 stores.

