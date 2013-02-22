BRIEF-Mesoblast says US FDA grants fast track designation for GVHD
* FDA grants fast track designation for Mesoblast's cell therapy in children with Acute Graft Versus Host Disease Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK Feb 22 Federal Reserve board member Daniel Tarullo on Friday urged completion over the next year of an international proposal for capital surcharges for systemically important banking organizations.
Tarullo, in an address to the Cornell Club in New York, also said an international designation of non-bank systemically important organizations should be completed over the next six months.
* FDA grants fast track designation for Mesoblast's cell therapy in children with Acute Graft Versus Host Disease Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* GE and Baker Hughes receive expected requests for additional information from the DOJ
BUENOS AIRES, March 6 Argentina will delay approval of Avianca Holdings SA's entry into the local market until a new norm governing business conflicts of interest is approved, Transportation Minister Guillermo Dietrich said on Monday.