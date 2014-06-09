NEW YORK, June 9 Below are the results of the
Federal Reserve's purchase of Treasuries on Monday, as posted on
the New York Federal Reserve's web site.
Operation Date: 06/09/2014
Operation Type: Outright Coupon Purchase
Release Time: 10:15 AM
Close Time: 11:00 AM
Settlement Date: 06/10/2014
Maturity/Call Date Range: 02/15/2036 - 05/15/2044
Total Par Amt Accepted (mlns) : $970
Total Par Amt Submitted (mlns) : $4,559
INCLUSIONS:
CUSIP ID SECURITY DESCRIPTION PAR AMT
ACCEPTED ($)
912810FT0 T 04.500 02/15/36 0
912810QA9 T 03.500 02/15/39 0
912810QD3 T 04.375 11/15/39 53,000,000
912810QH4 T 04.375 05/15/40 15,000,000
912810QK7 T 03.875 08/15/40 50,000,000
912810QL5 T 04.250 11/15/40 79,000,000
912810QN1 T 04.750 02/15/41 7,000,000
912810QQ4 T 04.375 05/15/41 0
912810QS0 T 03.750 08/15/41 0
912810QT8 T 03.125 11/15/41 5,000,000
912810QU5 T 03.125 02/15/42 65,000,000
912810QW1 T 03.000 05/15/42 22,000,000
912810QX9 T 02.750 08/15/42 192,000,000
912810QY7 T 02.750 11/15/42 113,000,000
912810QZ4 T 03.125 02/15/43 100,000,000
912810RB6 T 02.875 05/15/43 0
912810RC4 T 03.625 08/15/43 224,000,000
912810RD2 T 03.750 11/15/43 45,000,000
912810RE0 T 03.625 02/15/44 0
912810RG5 T 03.375 05/15/44 0
EXCLUSIONS:
CUSIP ID SECURITY DESCRIPTION
912810PT9 T 04.750 02/15/37
912810PU6 T 05.000 05/15/37
912810PW2 T 04.375 02/15/38
912810PX0 T 04.500 05/15/38
912810QB7 T 04.250 05/15/39
912810QC5 T 04.500 08/15/39
912810QE1 T 04.625 02/15/40