April 26 (Reuters) -
* Bank of Canada's Poloz: possible negative shocks "more
than offset" by government's fiscal package
* Poloz: another significant negative shock needed to get
Bank of Canada back into easing mode
* Poloz: global economic downgrade, weakening of U.S.
economy could pose significant shock to Canada economy
* Poloz: would not be surprised if Canadian consumers "take
a breather"; built into Bank of Canada forecast
* Poloz: experience very limited with negative rates
* Poloz: expects "recovery scenario" to take hold due to
Canadian budget, U.S. economic recovery
Further coverage:
(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer)