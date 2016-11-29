Nov 29 (Reuters) -

* U.S. Sept 20-metro area home prices non-adjusted +0.1 percent (consensus +0.4 percent) versus +0.4 percent in Aug -S&P/Case-Shiller

* Us Sept home prices in 10 metro areas non-adjusted +0.1 percent versus +0.4 percent in Aug - S&P/Case-Shiller

* Us Sept home prices in 20 metro areas +0.4 percent seasonally adjusted (consensus +0.4 percent) versus revised +0.3 in Aug - S&P/Case-Shiller

* Us September 20-metro area home prices +5.1 percent (consensus +5.2 percent) from year ago versus +5.1 percent in August - S&P/Case-Shiller

* Us Sept home prices in 10 metropolitan areas +4.3 percent from year ago versus revised +4.2 percent in Aug - S&P/Case-Shiller

* Us Sept home prices in 10 metro areas +0.2 percent seasonally adjusted versus revised +0.3 percent in Aug - S&P/Case-Shiller

* Sept Case-Shiller national home price index +0.8 percent from Aug seasonally adjusted, +0.4 percent non-adjusted, +5.5 percent from year ago (Reporting by Meredith Mazzilli)