BRIEF-Community Healthcare Trust sets quarterly dividend of $0.3875 per share
* Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated Announces Increased Fourth Quarter Dividend
June 23 Genticel SA :
* Genticel reports 18 month interim analysis of GTL001phase 2 trial in HPV16/18 infected women
* No statistical difference seen between treatment and placebo
* GTL001 development plan is under review
* Agreement with serum institute of india on Vaxiclase is progressing to plan
* Srategic pipeline development activities remain on track Source text: bit.ly/28SEtH4 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Bristol-Myers Squibb receives FDA approval for Opdivo (Nivolumab) in previously treated locally advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma, a type of bladder cancer
WASHINGTON, Feb 2 Republicans in Congress struggled on Thursday with their efforts to dismantle Obamacare, with conservatives urging haste while some lawmakers said the task had become more of a repair job than the repeal of the U.S. healthcare law promised by President Donald Trump's administration.