June 1 CLX Communications publ AB :

* Announces terms for rights issue

* Board of directors had resolved to launch a fully committed and guaranteed rights issue in order to finance part of acquisition of all shares in Mblox Inc.

* Shareholders in CLX have preferential rights to subscribe for one new share for every two existing shares

* Total proceeds of about 624 million Swedish crowns ($74.86 million) before issuance costs, provided that rights issue is fully subscribed

* Subscription price is 38.5 crowns per new share

* Rights issue is fully guaranteed

