China Stocks-Factors to watch on Thursday
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota unused, Shanghai->HK suspended
Nov 7 (Reuters) -
* Ryanair CEO says take up of 'priority boarding' has doubled over past 12 months; 'reserved seating' up almost 50 percent
* Ryanair CEO says 3 percent of customers paying for premium 'business plus' or 'family plus' fares (Reporting By Conor Humphries)
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota unused, Shanghai->HK suspended
* Oil little changed in choppy trade (Updates to U.S. market close)
* Dollar index lower despite Dow topping 20,000 for first time