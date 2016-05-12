Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 13 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
May 12 Arnoldo Mondadori Editore Spa :
* Estimates FY 2016 revenues up 14 percent year on year, including Rizzoli Libri and Banzai Media Holding operations Source text: www.1info.it Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK, April 13 T-Mobile US Inc bid $8 billion and Dish Network Corp $6.2 billion to win the bulk of broadcast airwaves spectrum for sale in a government auction, the U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Thursday.