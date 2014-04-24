BRIEF-Ally Financial expects 5 to 15 pct adj. EPS growth in 2017
* Ally Financial Inc - expect 5 - 15 pct adjusted EPS growth in 2017
TORONTO, April 24 (Reuters) -
* Bank of Canada's Poloz: needs to get inflation back up to 2 percent to restore a buffer Further Bank of Canada coverage: (Reporting by Louise Egan and Randall Palmer)
LONDON, March 21 Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said it was important not to overreact to economic data for a single month after figures showed earlier on Tuesday that inflation rose by more than expected in February.
* Ratio Oil said on Tuesday it has secured up to $400 million to finance its share in the development of the large Leviathan natural gas field offshore Israel.