TORONTO, Sept 22 How closely linked monetary
policy in Canada is to that of its neighbor to the south will
depend on how the economies of both countries evolve, the Bank
of Canada's Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Wilkins said on
Monday.
"One of the things we've emphasized is we have our own
policy regime," Wilkins said in a question-and-answer session
following a speech in Toronto.
"Naturally, what's going to happen if your economies are
somewhat correlated, your performance is correlated, that your
monetary policy could be correlated. At the same time, there's
been a lot of examples in history, and even recent history,
where that's not the case."
Asked about if there was a specific value for the Canadian
dollar that the central bank was comfortable with,
Wilkins said the bank is "happy with whatever markets come up
with."
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp, writing by Leah Schnurr)