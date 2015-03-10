BRIEF-Sarepta Therapeutics appoints Catherine Stehman-Breen chief medical officer
* Sarepta Therapeutics announces appointment of Catherine Stehman-Breen, m.d., m.s. as chief medical officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Canada transport minister says very close to announcing with the U.S. what stronger new oil rail car standards will be (Reporting By David Ljunggren; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)
* Sarepta Therapeutics announces appointment of Catherine Stehman-Breen, m.d., m.s. as chief medical officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Angelica corporation enters into asset purchase agreement with KKR