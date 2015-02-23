BRIEF-Pomona Capital VII reports 11.3 pct passive stake in Novocure
* Pomona Capital VII Lp reports 11.3 percent passive stake in Novocure Ltd as of March 8 - SEC filing Source text : [http://bit.ly/2ncyKzo] Further company coverage:
Feb 23 Canadian National Railway Co
* Canada government says not introducing back-to-work legislation on Monday regarding CN Rail Further company coverage: (Reporting By Randall Palmer)
* On March 20, 2017, co through unit amended existing revolving accounts receivable securitization facility - SEC filing