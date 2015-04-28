April 28 BoC's Poloz: Not Seeing Any
Inflationary Risks On The Horizon; Predominant Risk Is Downward
Pressure; Inflation Expectations Well
* Bank of Canada's Poloz, asked about international risks,
says world has been living through slow and repeatedly
disappointing growth
* Bank of Canada's Poloz: corporate balance sheets are in
good shape, cash balances ready to be deployed though with
prudence; investment is now starting to be made
* Bank of Canada's Poloz: uncertainty is a little higher
than it would normally be at this stage of the business cycle
* BoC's Poloz: lower C$ is absolutely of net benefit
* BoC's Poloz: not suggesting oil shock was just 3 or 4
month event and then it's over; positives will overwhelm
negatives starting in Q2
* BoC's Poloz: watching very carefully how oil shock
unfolding on housing, particularly in Alberta
* BoC's Wilkins sees Canada heading for soft landing in
overall housing market; sees signs of that outside of Toronto,
Vancouver
* BoC's Poloz: being purposefully cautious on manufacturing
because of what we've been through; fundamentals are stronger
than what we're forecasting
* BoC's Poloz: we don't believe we are in a housing market
bubble
* BoC's Poloz: not seeing people buying multiple houses just
because they can sell them
* BoC's Poloz: would be unusual to have a cycle like we had
in housing and not have a degree of overvaluation
* BoC's Poloz: underlying inflation currently around 1.6 or
1.7 percent; should move up to 2 percent
* Term unemployed is lower, amount of involuntary part-time
workers lower, job vacancies up
* BoC's Poloz: strength of U.S. economy has potential to
surprise us on the upside
* BoC's Poloz: countries that try to devalue their currency
end up with higher inflationBoC's Poloz: insurance amount was
about right on Jan 21, referring to rate cut
* BoC's Poloz, asked if trying to shock the market, says
it's not our intent to surprise or frighten people
* BoC's Poloz: C$ depreciation is giving substantial boost
to cash flow to companies with export orders
* BoC's Poloz: no one is claiming we know exactly what is
happening in Q1 or Q2; bank will continue to monitor those
things
* BoC's Poloz testimony ends
